Kersbrook Primary Annual Auction Celebrates 30 Years

The Kersbrook Community is busy decluttering and preparing their items to sell at the Kersbrook Primary School Auction which will be held on Sunday 22nd May.

The 30th Anniversary this year of the Annual Auction is a celebration not only of a successful fundraiser but a celebration for the whole community.

Buyers and sellers come from far and wide across the city and the hills every year with their families for a good day out.

The Kersbrook school oval is usually full of interesting items, from farm implements, old farming equipment, vehicles, stock, household items, furniture, tools, plants and gardening equipment, antiques and lots of surprises.

“We have many community members who come along to help out who no longer have children at the school, or people like our professional Auctioneer Dave Scott, who has generously given his service year after year and currently has his grandchildren attending Kersbrook Primary”, said Principal Mike Walsh.

“We are also grateful to Richard Hentschke and Bruce Cameron from Elders for their dedication and continued support”.

The Kersbrook students prepare stalls and games to fundraise for their classrooms and these are used to give students experience in their little businesses.

It is a lot of fun and all hands are on deck with our experienced staff and regular committee members putting in an enormous effort to ensure the day runs smoothly and efficiently.

The whole school is looking forward to this year’s 30th celebration.

So come along with your family and friends.

If you would like to sell, goods will be accepted on Saturday 21st May between 9am and 5pm or Sunday morning from 7am to 9am.

The Auction will commence at 10am and run through to mid-afternoon.

You can enjoy looking for a bargain or that special item that is hard to find while the children can enjoy the stalls and the Jumping Castle.

We have well priced BBQ and other great food and drinks available.