Torrens Valley Community Centre Oppe Shoppe blazes a fundraising trail in support of local fire victims

The Torrens Valley Community Oppe Shoppe is a thriving hub of busy volunteers from Gumeracha and beyond, from mid Murray, and Springton to the Barossa. There is a place for everyoneís skills, with the Oppe Shoppe having hard working volunteers from 16 to 82 years of age. Raising funds from the donation of unwanted household goods, the Oppe Shoppe team supports local community development programs and other worthy causes, with a focus on families, youth and children.

After the Sampson Flat bushfires in January, the volunteers wanted to be able to pitch in and help. Karen Walsh of the Torrens Valley Community Centre said, ìThe bushfires affected a lot of families in our area ñ we just wanted to be able to do something.î Through the sale of recycled household goods via the Oppe Shoppe, the volunteers were very happy to be able to give a donation to Vibe Bushfire Fundraising Appeal, in support of families affected by the devastating fires. This donation of $2500 has been well received and is being allocated to local families affected, administered by the Sampson Flat Bushfire Appeal.

The Oppe Shoppe also supports other worthy causes for families, children and youth, including GumaROCKa, a youth week music festival, primary school Halloween Discos, school holiday programs and the Torrens Valley Green Menís Shed.

If you are looking for a great way to make new friends and give back to your community, the TVCC Oppe Shoppe is currently on the lookout for volunteers to join the team.

Call the TVCC on 8389 1711 for more information.

Pictured are Oppe Shoppe volunteers Kelly Bockman (left) and Di Minge.

Story and photo by Rebekkah Sparrow Lord.