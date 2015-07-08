Woodside Country Women’s Association Donates to Local Community Projects

Woodside CWA does it again!

A recent donation of $2000 is helping five local groups with items for their ongoing projects.

Lobethal Lutheran School, Onkaparinga Swimming Club, Woodside Primary School, Oakbank Area School and the Mount Torrens Scout Group were all recipients of funds to purchase specific items such as Massport stopwatches, manure for the school garden, an ipad for making movies, a Breville ice-cream maker and cooking stoves and fuel bottles.

The President, Mo Johnson congratulated the recipients for their successful application for funding, and, at the same time, spoke highly of the local communityís generosity in supporting the Woodside CWA by purchasing items from the op-shop which was open on market days.

She said, ìIt is excellent to give something back to the community ñ itís what being part of our Woodside CWA is all aboutî.

Mo Johnson also told members at a recent CWA meeting, of her decision to retire as President of Woodside CWA.

ìI have done as much as I can for our CWA ñ I have worked hard over the past 8 years with the help of our members to bring it to the strong position it is today.

At the time I joined the Woodside CWA, it was about to close.

I am pleased to be able to hand this on to a younger and extremely enthusiastic and dynamic member who will now take up the challenge as our CWA evolves over the next few yearsî.

Pictured above from left to right: (back row) Louise Garvin (Onkaparinga Swimming Club), Mo Johnson (Woodside CWA President), Greg Mildren (Mt Torrens Scouts), John Balnaves (Principal Woodside Primary), Kelsey Liebelt (Oakbank Area School); (front row) Ella Mahlknechkt and Thomas Small (Lobethal Lutheran School), Alison Sashby (Oakbank Area School) and Lisa Smith (Home Economics Oakbank Area School).