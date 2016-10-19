Fair Fun for all the Family

A smorgasbord of entertainment, activities, food and fun will be on offer at the Hills Christian Community School (HCCS) Fun Fair on Saturday, October 29th, 2016. The Fair will be held at the HCCS grounds on Onkaparinga Valley Road in Verdun from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
“A dedicated team of energetic volunteers has been working since March to ensure a truly memorable and enjoyable day”, said school Principal, Chris Riemann. Continue reading →
By Kate Willson – Sunday October 9th marks the day that the Love, Hope and Gratitude Foundation celebrates its inaugural “Butterfly Walk” raising awareness, support and funds for victims of domestic violence.
Founded in 2015 by Adelaide Hills resident Glyn Scott, the Foundation aims to provide shelter, comfort and support for people and their pets requiring a safe haven from abuse, abandonment or hardship. Glynís decision to establish the Foundation comes decades after enduring horrific abuse throughout her own marriage during the 1960’s. Continue reading →
Every day, about 25 South Australians are diagnosed with cancer. To fight for a cancer-free future, the Hills community is getting ready to take part in Cancer Council’s Relay For Life for the 11th time!
Each Relay is an amazing sight of colour, excitement and passion, as hundreds of people participate by keeping their team’s baton, and symbol of hope, moving around the track for 19 hours.
By taking part, Relay participants celebrate cancer survivorship, remember those lost to the disease and come together to fight-back against cancer. Continue reading →
Mount Crawford Forest is set to come alive on Sunday, May 15th for this year’s Birdwood Farm Day.
Now in its 42nd year, Birdwood Primary Schoolís Farm Day has long been a tradition for locals and city dwellers alike, with up to 6000 people making the annual trip to the forest to enjoy a family day of country fun. Continue reading →
The Kersbrook Community is busy decluttering and preparing their items to sell at the Kersbrook Primary School Auction which will be held on Sunday 22nd May.
The 30th Anniversary this year of the Annual Auction is a celebration not only of a successful fundraiser but a celebration for the whole community.
Buyers and sellers come from far and wide across the city and the hills every year with their families for a good day out. Continue reading →
A History Tour of the town of Littlehampton and surrounding areas will be held on Saturday, May 14th. This all day bus tour has been organised by the Littlehampton Community Association as a way for local residents to discover what the town of Littlehampton, and many Adelaide Hills towns, were like in years gone by.
Residents today may be surprised to learn that their house and backyard was used as a brick yard, a meat works, an ice cream factory or a farmer’s prized pasture paddock. Continue reading →
The Torrens Valley Community Oppe Shoppe is a thriving hub of busy volunteers from Gumeracha and beyond, from mid Murray, and Springton to the Barossa. There is a place for everyoneís skills, with the Oppe Shoppe having hard working volunteers from 16 to 82 years of age. Raising funds from the donation of unwanted household goods, the Oppe Shoppe team supports local community development programs and other worthy causes, with a focus on families, youth and children.
After the Sampson Flat bushfires in January, the volunteers wanted to be able to pitch in and help. Karen Walsh of the Torrens Valley Community Centre said, ìThe bushfires affected a lot of families in our area ñ we just wanted to be able to do something.î Through the sale of recycled household goods via the Oppe Shoppe, the volunteers were very happy to be able to give a donation to Vibe Bushfire Fundraising Appeal, in support of families affected by the devastating fires. This donation of $2500 has been well received and is being allocated to local families affected, administered by the Sampson Flat Bushfire Appeal. Continue reading →
Woodside CWA does it again!
A recent donation of $2000 is helping five local groups with items for their ongoing projects.
Lobethal Lutheran School, Onkaparinga Swimming Club, Woodside Primary School, Oakbank Area School and the Mount Torrens Scout Group were all recipients of funds to purchase specific items such as Massport stopwatches, manure for the school garden, an ipad for making movies, a Breville ice-cream maker and cooking stoves and fuel bottles.
The President, Mo Johnson congratulated the recipients for their successful application for funding, and, at the same time, spoke highly of the local communityís generosity in supporting the Woodside CWA by purchasing items from the op-shop which was open on market days. Continue reading →
Birdwood residents are hoping that kindy might finally be available in the town in 2016. Open Arms Community Child Care Centre have applied to become a Universal Access Preschool within their long day care setting. If successful, this means families will be able to access a ìkindyî program within the child care centre in Birdwood.
The centre has applied for this program in response to the large number of families who have expressed disappointment that while Birdwood has a primary school and high school located in the town, families have to travel to access a kindy program.
Open Arms at Birdwood hopes to run both half day and full day sessions, providing an alternative for those children who may not be initially ready for the full day sessions that many of the other local kindergartens provide. Continue reading →
Pictured from left to right are Joe Demasi, Rob Smith, Teresa Nurmela, Sue Milne, Gillian Taylor and Mark Nurmela.
Hundreds of people came together for the environment last Sunday, most of them volunteers who will now be spending the next six months growing native seedlings in their backyards as part of Trees For Life’s growing season. Continue reading →