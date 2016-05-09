42nd Farm Day

Mount Crawford Forest is set to come alive on Sunday, May 15th for this year’s Birdwood Farm Day.

Now in its 42nd year, Birdwood Primary Schoolís Farm Day has long been a tradition for locals and city dwellers alike, with up to 6000 people making the annual trip to the forest to enjoy a family day of country fun.

The main arena will be buzzing with country life demonstrations, including sheep shearing, whip cracking, working dogs, log chopping, medieval re-enactments and CFS skills, as well as old fashioned family games that everyone can join in with.

The kids will have a ball discovering the tractor, pony and camel rides, bouncy castles, animal nursery, Scouts SA activity zone, and great craft activities.

Families can also buy a Farm Day Trail bag and follow the trail to collect a bounty of goodies.

The grown ups won’t be disappointed either, with a huge variety of stalls, from gourmet goodies to garden plants, bric a brac to bakery.

Visitors can also try their luck on the Prize Wheel, Giant Cash Raffle, Lucky bags and wood auction.

There will be plenty of homemade food available on the day, or visitors are welcome to bring their own bbq or forest picnic.

Birdwood Farm Day runs from 10am to 4pm on Sunday 15th May at the Chalks Campground, Warren Road, Mt Crawford Forest.

Admission is $8 for adults with children FREE and a maximum of $15 per car.

For more information, please contact Birdwood Primary School on 8568 2359, visit www.birdwoodfarmday.com, or find Birdwood Farm Day on Facebook!

Pictured right: Ella Randell, Avah Newman and Caleb Weaver, with Farm Day mascot Farmer Sam Lambington.