Dog Show: Gumeracha Market

The Gumeracha Fifth Sunday Market is back and the FUN Dog Show—hosted by the Lions Club of Torrens Valley—is on again at the market in March. A huge drawcard last year, the Dog Show features a range of lighthearted categories that generate a lot of enjoyment.

Pictured here are two 2019 Dog Show entrants and their owners, including (left) the Mayor of the Adelaide Hills Council, Jan-Claire Wisdom.

The Market occurs on the occasional months that contain five weekends. It is held under the gums in Federation Park, Gumeracha, and attracts a large number of stalls including artisan, craft, handmade, plant, fresh food and coffee.

Market founder, Elizabeth Barber, says stallholders appreciate the relaxed nature of the event and the atmosphere is designed to be family friendly, inviting people to experience Gumeracha.

Ms Barber said, ‘This is a beautiful part of the world and we want people to discover it and enjoy it. The whole town has a very relaxed feeling and we want people to soak that up.’

‘We also want them to come and see how this town is changing. It is still relaxed, but there’s so much more to do and see here now,’ she said.

Markets will be held this year on 29 March, 31 May, 30 August and 29 November with proceeds from stallholder fees donated to the Gumeracha CFS. The March Market on Sunday 29 March, runs from 10am to 2pm at Federation Park with market stalls, the FUN Dog Show and a visit from Easter Bunny.

Stallholders may apply online by clicking here. And visitors can keep up to date on our Facebook page: @GumerachaFifth SundayMarket