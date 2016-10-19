Fair Fun for all the Family

A smorgasbord of entertainment, activities, food and fun will be on offer at the Hills Christian Community School (HCCS) Fun Fair on Saturday, October 29th, 2016. The Fair will be held at the HCCS grounds on Onkaparinga Valley Road in Verdun from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

“A dedicated team of energetic volunteers has been working since March to ensure a truly memorable and enjoyable day”, said school Principal, Chris Riemann.

With each class taking responsibility for a stall, we have something for everyone. Highlights include a plant and fresh produce stall, second hand toys, amazing cakes, Paella by La Dolce Vita, wood fired pizzas, hot donuts, salads, smoothies and much much more. With a photo booth, mystery classroom, Science tent and Nature Play there is loads to keep the whole family entertained.

We are thrilled with the variety of activities and entertainment which will be available on the day including a huge raffle to the value of over $4,500.

Entertainment throughout the day will include performances by Rockit Performing Arts, Dance 150, Down Under “The Covers” and the HCCS Band.

The competitions are a highlight of every Fun Fair with kids already busy planning for baking, Art and Craft and a 200 piece Lego competition. With some amazing prizes donated by various local businesses, we are thrilled with the support of our sponsors, local businesses and our team of volunteers.

“The Fair provides us with a wonderful opportunity to showcase our school and get together with the Hills community to share a great day out,î said Mr Riemann. ìAnd entry is free.”

The profit from the 2016 Fair will assist the School to purchase a community school bus. This will help to enrich the education of our students in many ways including “spur of the moment” excursions, visits to local community groups for performance opportunities and a school bus run for children in outlying areas just to name a few. We would also like to see the bus used by local community groups for their own benefit as well.

HCCS is blessed with so many families who have connections to local community businesses. We look forward to celebrating these connections on our Fun Fair day.