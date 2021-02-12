By Kendrea Rhodes

From Stirling to Lobethal, Oakbank to Mount Torrens, over three glorious days during the Fringe season, locals and visitors can indulge in Hills’ delights at the Festival of the Hills.

Opening night starts with a party on the lawn in Stirling, then Strum & Stroll in Lobethal on day two with the Adelaide Guitar Festival, and finally day three, traversing the Amy Gillet Bikeway with pop-up stalls and entertainment along the 15km stretch.

Friday 19 February, Stirling

The Festival of the Hills kicks off with the Opening Night Party from 6pm to 10pm. The Adelaide Hills Council presents a party on the Stirling lawn with food, music, performances, and activities for the children. This event is inspired by the Stirling Fringe which, COVID depending, is hoped will return in 2022.

“The atmosphere on the Stirling Lawn on Friday night will be full of energy in the Stirling Fringe tradition,” said Mayor Jan-Claire Wisdom.

“I can’t wait to find out what performances we’ll be enjoying and to sample the best of Hills food and beverage,” she said.

Attendance is free, but for COVID-safe reasons, please book your place through the Adelaide FringeTix.

Saturday 20 February, Lobethal

Lazy Eye from Nairne will play at the Lobethal Bierhaus at 4pm for Strum & Stroll, Saturday 20 February. Entry is free, capacity limited by venue’s COVID-plan. Photo courtesy Lazy Eye.

From 1pm to 8:30pm, the streets of Lobethal will be alive with the sound of music. No pun intended because this musical meander will fill the air with the sweet sound of guitars (and more) from one end of Main Street to the other. Presented by the Adelaide Guitar Festival and Fabrik Arts + Heritage, music-lovers will be guided to local venues throughout the day.

Strum & Stroll starts at 1pm with Katie Aspel at the Rising Sun Hotel and Aloysius at Hugel Wine Bar & Kitchen. It then wanders down through other Main Street businesses during the day, ending with an evening concert on the lawn at Fabrik Arts + Heritage featuring Naomi Keyte, Runebilly Rattle, and more.

The producer of the Adelaide Guitar Festival, Andrew Dundon, is a Woodside resident. He said, “to be able to host an event within my own community, and for my community, is very exciting.”

“One of my favourite outcomes of the town wide events is to see generations of people walking together and rediscovering their town,” he said.

The Adelaide Guitar Festival host town-wide events across South Australia, working closely with each community to present artists in venues for a progressive, free-entry, family-friendly event. This year’s Guitar Festival will deliver similar events in Port Augusta, Parndana, Tumby Bay, Clare and Cleve.

“It’s important for us that the event is owned and presented by the community. Overall, we hope that events such as these inspire people to create and deliver new events for their community,” said Andrew Dundon.

Runebilly Rattle from Basket Range and Ashton will play at Fabrik Arts + Heritage at 7:45pm for Strum & Stroll, Saturday 20 February. Entry is free, capacity limited by venue’s COVID-plan. Photo courtesy Runebilly Rattle.

There are ten artists performing at eight venues in Lobethal. The Strum & Stroll program can be accessed on the Adelaide Guitar Festival’s website.

Sunday 21 February, Oakbank to Mount Torrens

Roam, run, or ride the Amy Gillett Bikeway between 10am and 4pm with friends and family. Delight abounds along the way in pop-up stalls and performances, while iconic wineries, eateries, and businesses are dotted throughout the 15km Festival of the Hills’ route. You can join the track anywhere between Oakbank and Mount Torrens but be prepared for whatever wonder awaits round the corner.

This event is supported by the Adelaide Hills Council. Download the map on the Council’s website here.