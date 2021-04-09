Mill Stories

Fabrik Arts + Heritage is hosting a Historian in Residence every Tuesday throughout April. Pauline Cockrill, a historian and museum curator from the History Trust of South Australia, is hoping to speak with former workers from the Onkaparinga Woollen Mill, as part of preparations to develop a heritage interpretation at Fabrik Arts + Heritage in Lobethal. Pauline is researching the history of the Woollen Mill, which operated for over 120 years.

“The Mill closed in 1994 and we know there are still many people around who worked there. We’re keen to speak with former workers and their relatives to hear their stories and memories, and we’re also interested in seeing photos or objects relating to the Mill. This is a significant South Australian story, with a national significance. Gathering a wide range of information now will ensure Fabrik can share this important story with the visitors their upgraded facility will attract.”

The heritage interpretation for the Mill will form part of the $4.3m redevelopment of Fabrik Arts + Heritage, located in the former mill precinct. The Adelaide Hills Council has received $3m from the Local Economic Recovery Program, which will be added to Council’s existing $1.3m commitment for the redevelopment of this exciting creative space. Along with the heritage interpretation, the redevelopment will include spaces for art galleries, retail, art workshops and artist studios, developing the State heritage site into a modern creative centre for the community and a significant tourist attraction for the Hills.

Pauline Cockrill from History Trust with Mill objects. Every Tuesday in April there will be a Historian in residence at the Lobethal Woollen Mill.

Pauline will be in the Blanket Room (recently the Bushfire Recovery Centre) at Fabrik every Tuesday during April, from 10am to 12 noon. She will also be sharing the outcomes of her research in a presentation at Fabrik, at 6pm on Tuesday 4 May at 6pm, as part of the History Festival.

Visit www.fabrik. org.au/whats-on for more information.