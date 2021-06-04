Mt Barker Emergency Department

Green light for new Mount Barker Hospital Emergency Department

South Australia’s Public Works Committee has approved plans for the construction of a new Emergency Department at Mount Barker Hospital.

The Committee met recently to consider the project and approve an initial construction timeline, which will see works commence later this year.

Dan Cregan MP, Member for Kavel and Chair of the Committee said the project would see $11.8M invested and a new ED constructed at the rear of the hospital.

“This is an important investment for our community and one that I have been advocating for since being elected in 2018.”

“With the projected growth in our community we need to continue to invest for the future. Over the last three years, we have funded the 24 hour doctor service, funded a new renal service and increased funding for paediatric services amongst other important service improvements.”

The New Emergency Department will:

• Quadruple the number of patient treatment bays available at the Hospital from four to fifteen including two resuscitation bays to meet projected clinical services demand;

• Provide a new negative-pressure treatment bay to enable safe isolation of patients presenting with infectious diseases; Improve ambulance arrivals by establishing a dedicated new ambulance airlock and arrivals area, write up zone and equipment storage area;

• See the construction of a new patient waiting and reception area;

• Provide expanded clean and dirty utility spaces improving infection control;

• Provide dedicated ED staff breakout and respite areas and offices for administrative and back-of-house functions.

SA Health’s report to the Public Works Committee confirms that “support from the community and both the local State and Federal Members of Parliament in early 2020 resulted in funding being brought forward to commence in FY 2020/21.”

SA Health currently estimates that the site will be ready for clinical commissioning in about late 2022.