Mt Pleasant Farmers Market Flourishes

The Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market continues to flourish with a consistently patronised market hall and breakfast atrium every Saturday, and high rates of market membership and stall holder numbers. Early in 2022, the market will celebrate their milestone 10th birthday.

Market Manager Genevieve Hebart said, “from humble beginnings the market continues to grow, providing opportunity for the local community to shop local and support local. Many of our stallholders, family owned and run, report that their businesses have thrived over the last 10 years under the Farmer’s Market banner. It is a win-win for community”.

Marketing Manager Terese Stephens said, “Market shoppers are spoilt for both variety and quality of stallholders, recently enhanced with Coffin Bay Premium Oysters joining the market on a fortnightly basis.

“Another high demand product is the iconic fresh sourdough baked at Willaston, by Stone Shed Bread. An absolute winner with shoppers, artisan sourdough gourmet toasties are a bonus available every Saturday.

Sandra Keatley (Pebbly Range Limousin Beef) with graddaughter Lily at the Mount Pleasant Farmers Market.

“Long standing stall holder Sandra Keatley (pictured here) of Pebbly Range Limousin Beef, just down the road at Tungkillo, educates consumers about her fine textured, tender, lean and healthy, grass fed Limousin beef. Testament to the taste, she regularly sells out of her much desired beef.”

For garden lovers the market also has a good weekly range of plants from seedlings, herbs, perennials, medicinal and natives, all locally produced from Mt Pleasant, Mannum to Younghusband.

Planning is well underway for the September Spring Garden Fling at the market grounds. The market invites plant producers from all over South Australia to attend every Saturday in September to participate in the Spring Fling. The result is a fantastic eclectic collection of plants, garden décor, tools, fertilisers for the garden lover to discover with a fun festival feel.

The market is held every Saturday morning from 8.00–12.00 at the Mt Pleasant Showgrounds. For more information, visit their website (mtpleasantfarmersmarket.com.au), or Facebook, or phone Terese on 0418 301 121.