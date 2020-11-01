Open Garden — Chez Nous

Open Gardens SA is delighted to be opening this charming garden at 12 Talunga Street, Birdwood on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th of November from 10am to 4.30pm. New to the program of open gardens, this garden is a welcome addition to our spring calendar.

The current owner purchased the property 5 years ago, falling in love with established trees and shrubs with a back drop of large indigenous gums and the neighbour’s ancient Ash tree which overhangs the garden. The owner quickly incorporated her own style of garden, a rambling country cottage probably best describes it—fruit trees, veggies, natives and exotics.

The picket fence and a profusion of roses clambering up and over an arbour at the front gate complement the old stone home, built in the late 1800’s. The half-acre garden is loosely divided into rooms that blend cottage and formal style with a touch of French ambiance.

In spring, this pretty, fragrant garden is full of colour: trees under-planted with roses, bright annuals, perennials, and bulbs, with clipped hedges and topiary adding formality. The mood changes in the fenced productive area with its cute potting/ propagating shed, raised veggie beds and hidden compost bins surrounded by fruit and citrus trees.

Iris and other flowering plants attract bees and give structure and appeal to the area. A big shady tree, lawn and outdoor table look very inviting, but continue up the garden path to where the pond and its dense eco-friendly, water efficient plantings provide a home to ducks, chooks, frogs, bees and butterflies. Peonies, self-sown old-fashioned favourites like foxgloves, peony poppies, delphiniums and an incredibly old heritage apple tree thrive. Nearby is an area of Australian natives.

The garden is maintained using organic and environmentally sustainable gardening practices. Low stone walls are used to define garden beds. Throughout Chez Nous clever vintage installations for climbing plants and artistic touches show the owner’s flair and passion for eclectic pieces.

Chez Nous recently featured in Australian Country–gracing the cover of this glossy, national magazine.

Extra activities: Seeds, produce, honey, and magazines will be for sale.

Nominated Charity: Ovarian Cancer Research.

Please Note: This garden has a fenced duck pond and bees (area will be roped off).

The entry fee is $8.00 per person for adults (Open Gardens SA Members $6.00); children under 18 are admitted free, limited concessions available.

Full details of Open Gardens SA Spring program is available on our website: www.opengardensa. org.au