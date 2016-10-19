Relay For Life Adelaide Hills

Every day, about 25 South Australians are diagnosed with cancer. To fight for a cancer-free future, the Hills community is getting ready to take part in Cancer Council’s Relay For Life for the 11th time!

Each Relay is an amazing sight of colour, excitement and passion, as hundreds of people participate by keeping their team’s baton, and symbol of hope, moving around the track for 19 hours.

By taking part, Relay participants celebrate cancer survivorship, remember those lost to the disease and come together to fight-back against cancer.

Adelaide Hills Relay For Life will be held on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th of November at the Mount Barker oval.

All who attend have the same goal ñ to raise money and awareness about cancer; a disease which will affect one in two of us by the age of 85.

Over $46,700 was raised last year and since their first event, the community has raised almost $452,000.

Funds raised will go towards Cancer Council’s research, prevention and support programs.

In the last year, more than 5,800 guests stayed at Cancer Council Lodge, totaling almost 31,000 room nights.

Also in the last year, over 7,600 calls were received on Cancer Council’s 13 11 20 Information and Support Service from people affected by cancer.

We want to really encourage the community to rally behind us.

This event is such a fun event for all ages so please get in touch with us if you would like more information.

Even if people don’t register, we encourage everyone to come down on the day and see what all the fuss is about – you will surely catch the “Relay” bug!

Created in the USA in 1985, Relay is now the biggest fundraising event of its kind on the planet, taking place in over 20 countries around the world.

Relay For Life is a really fun event where each team member does their bit to try and keep the team baton moving around the track through the day/night.

We also celebrate survivors and carers with the opening ceremony and pay tribute to those lost with the candlelight ceremony at night.

Thanks to the Hills community for their ongoing support!

If people want to get involved they can email info@relayforlife.org.au or visit the website www.relayforlife.org.au or phone the Cancer Council on 13 11 20 or Relay HQ on 1300 65 65 85.