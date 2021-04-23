Top of the Torrens Theatre Group: Love! Love! Love!

Sometimes Love Needs Time to Grow

This has been very true for the show ‘LOVE! LOVE? LOVE…’ that Top of the Torrens Theatre Group started developing at the beginning of 2020.

COVID delayed the show twice, but now, finally, we are ready to dish this beauty up in 2021. Some of our original cast had to withdraw from the show, but others came along and filled the gap with their own special talents.

Since the dawn of time and all through the ages, love has been the deepest need and the universal language to unite us and sometimes divide us, resulting in a plethora of songs, poems, plays, movies and even wars that have been dedicated to love. The sheer volume of works available made the process of choosing the right content for the show more difficult than it appears.

For this variety type production, we settled on a great selection of songs, skits and jokes on the theme of looking for love, losing love, and finding love, all presented by a well-practised bunch of enthusiastic cast of all ages. Audiences might just feel the need to sing along.

Top of the Torrens Theatre Group presents LOVE! LOVE! LOVE! on 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 May in Mount Pleasant.

We hope many will join us in this light-hearted rollercoaster ride about love for everybody. Top of the Torrens Theatre Group shows are family friendly and enjoyed by people of all ages, seated around tables, enjoying BYO drinks and nibbles (which are allowed at your own table groups) or the generously priced snacks available for sale.

Book early for front seats at this not-to-be-missed community event: all you need is love! Performances will be held over two weekends with evening performances starting at 7.30pm (22nd, 28th, 29th May) and matinees at 2pm (23rd, 30th May) at the Mount Pleasant Soldiers Memorial Hall, 61 Melrose Street, Mount Pleasant. Bookings at www. trybooking.com or by phoning 0435 403 364.