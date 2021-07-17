Where are Gumeracha’s stobie poles?

Story and photographs by StoriesWellTold

The stobie poles that have lined Gumeracha’s main street for decades were recently removed along Albert Street from the Soldiers Memorial Hospital to Randell Terrace in the first step in the Gumeracha streetscape upgrade.

With underground power cables now operational, Mayor Jan-Claire Wisdom says the community-driven upgrade of the Gumeracha main street, that emerged from extensive consultation in the local area, is helping to transform the economic sustainability of local businesses and the visual appeal of the whole town.

“We have a wonderful community project that has been many years in the making and involved an award-winning community engagement process.

Gumeracha Main Street Project Community Working Group members Hugh French and Libby Barber excitedly watched the first stobie pole come out of the ground.

“This process began many years ago when a range of … goals were proposed to improve the economics and aesthetics of the township — the ultimate of which was the removal of the stobie poles. And here we are today watching them come down,” Libby says.

“Community spirit and pride in the town has been really high since the transformation of the main street began and the removal of the stobie poles is a major milestone in this ongoing beautification project,” Hugh says.

Oliver Pfueller (Civil Projects Coordinator), Mayor Jan-Claire Wisdom, Hugh French, Libby Barber, Cr Malcolm Herrmann, Yvonne Ransome, and Mike Magin (PLEC).

“All of these changes, as well as future public art installations and traffic calming projects are going to make Gumeracha an even more appealing place to live and visit,” Mayor Wisdom says.

Watch out for the next stages of the upgrade which include new storm water management infrastructure due to be completed by August 2021 and streetscape upgrades including footpaths and kerbs, trees and street furniture by February 2022.

For more information on the Gumeracha Main Street Upgrade project, visit the Adelaide Hills Council website (www.ahc.sa.gov.au).

Click the image above to read/download the entire issue.