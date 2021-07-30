Woodside CWA—75 this year

The Woodside Country Women’s Association is celebrating their 75th birthday this year. They will share an afternoon with the Australian Lions Hearing Dogs, who do important work training dogs for hearing-impaired people.

The community is invited to come and share a Devonshire Cream tea with homemade scones, meet some of the dogs, and enjoy the usual CWA hospitality, raffles and companionship.

The event will be held at The Institute, Woodside, in a Covid-Safe manner on Tuesday, August 17th from 2pm until 4pm. Entry is by donation to the Hearing Dogs.