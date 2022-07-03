Eleven years at the Farmers Market

Veteran Mt Pleasant Farmers Market co-manager, Terese Stephens is finishing up at the Farmers Market after almost eleven years. Terese was employed prior to the market’s official opening back in 2011.

The Mt Pleasant Farmers Market chairman, Ashley Dent said, “As a feature of the market since its inception, Terese has played a pivotal role in its success and development. Stall holders, volunteers and the many board members she has served, will all look back on these years with great fondness and gratitude for her loyalty and dedication.”

Terese said, “I feel very privileged to have been part of the market journey over the last eleven years. My absolute belief in supporting South Australian producers through the Farmers Market has made my role at the market more of a passion project than a job. I have also had the pleasure to have met the most incredibly giving volunteers and found a community spirit that never seems to fade, but gets stronger in adversity. I have experienced the generosity of stall holders during bushfires and a pandemic and have been spellbound by the community spirit of giving, with almost $140,000 raised to date through the community gate fundraising initiative.”

“I wish the Market all the best for the future and look forward to watching the next chapter unfolding,” she said.

The market management is excited to announce that some favourite past stall holders, such as Udder Delights and Baylies Epicurean Delights, are returning. The diverse choice of local fresh foods just keeps on expanding with the addition of new stall holders Bello Di Mamma from Angaston (authentic traditional ready-made Italian dishes), Lowan Park Produce from Bordertown (homegrown pastured raised chickens), plus favourites, Dogan Farm (market gardeners), Tangier Kitchen’s Moroccan and Lebanese cuisine, and orchardists, DJ Citrus.

As we head into winter the market will feature Winter Warmer workshops, a collective and informative hands-on workshop, including school holiday fun for the children with “Paint your own Masterpiece.” You will find more details on the website: mtpleasantfarmersmarket.com.au

The Mt Pleasant Farmers Market is open every Saturday 8am to 12 noon at the Mt Pleasant Showground. Please email customer and stallholder enquiries to manager@mtpleasantfarmersmarket.com.au