The members of the Adelaide Hills Catholic Parish invite those impacted by the Cudlee Creek bushfire to join them for a free Family Fun Day on Sunday, 24th October, at the Gumeracha Oval, from 12:30pm to 3pm.

Parishioners at the Catholic Church in Lobethal were badly impacted by the Cudlee Creek bushfire, so the parish priest, Father Alfred Farrugia, along with the Principal of the St . Catherine’s Catholic School, applied for a “Hills Are Alive” government grant to build morale amongst those affected by the fire. Consequently, they have invited members of the CFS units to come to this free Family Fun Day to enjoy a sausage sizzle and cool drink, supported by the Torrens Valley Lions Club, with salads, desserts, tea and coffee supplied by the parishioners.

The Gem Stones will provide live entertainment at the Family Fun Day in Gumeracha.

Live entertainment will be presented by the “Gem Stones” (pictured here) and there will be old fashioned games for the children. We warmly welcome anyone impacted by the fire to come along and enjoy this free family day. Booking is essential by phoning 0429 679 199 or email leon.leonie@bigpond. com with your contact details and numbers attending.