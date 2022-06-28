Kersbrook Community Grant

Kersbrook Soldiers Memorial Park and oval is a hub of community activity, which includes the Northern Hills Pony Club, the Men’s Shed, Tennis and Netball Clubs, a playground, walking tracks, and of course, the oval and football club! On any day you can find walkers, dog lovers and families enjoying the 12 ha parks and using the facilities. Kersbrook Parks is community owned and run.

Volunteers meet each Wednesday to maintain the 12ha grounds and our oval is well known to be gold standard. The parks provides all the activities for junior sports and senior sports and the facilities are available for hire to community groups and individuals. Kersbrook Op Shop is the main source of funds to run the parks, thanks to Pam and her volunteers.

However, recently Clubs SA awarded the parks $10,000 to contribute to a solar powered pump for the new bore which will provide quality water for the oval and grounds. Birdwood Pumps and Irrigation is fitting a solar submersible pump and Leedn Energy will install the solar.

John Warner, President of Kersbrook Parks, is grateful to Clubs SA for their $10,000 contribution. ‘It is very important to have recognition from an outside organisation like Clubs SA. Most of our funds to maintain the grounds come from the Op Shop. Having sufficient funds means that we can keep providing services to enhance our own community.’

The Clubs SA grant has ensured that Kersbrook Parks can continue the work to support all the local clubs who are helping to service the community and importantly, encouraging children and others, to take up sport for health, fitness and friendship. Kersbrook Parks provides community opportunities with a central place to gather for small or large events. The dining room and kitchen facilities are excellent and are used for functions and regular Thursday night dinners during the football season. It is well known that if we connect with others in a positive way, it improves our mental health.

As a community, we want to be vibrant and inclusive. We welcome everyone to come over and have a look and to become more community connected. Contributing to community is good for our health.

Kersbrook Parks is providing the opportunity for 2 more community representatives to come to regular meetings to help make decisions about the management. We welcome input and want the committee to have a number of different voices to contribute. Community reps just need to attend our small gatherings and contribute if they wish.

‘I joined the Kersbrook Parks Committee as Secretary in 2020 and have really enjoyed making a small contribution. I have made new friends and feel so much more a part of our beautiful community. It has been a very positive experience.’ said Andrea.

If you would like to know more you can catch Pam Warner at the Op Shop or phone Andrea on 0415 700 172.