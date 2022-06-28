Top of The Torrens Gallery at Birdwood opened a new exhibition on Sunday which will conclude on July 3rd, 2022. This new exhibition was opened by John Ragless, Top of the Torrens Gallery Chairperson. John explained how this exhibit focuses on photography and clayworks/pottery.

Our exhibiting photographers are Gallery regulars, Rosene Kotz, Chris Martins, Greg Rees, John Wallace, and past member Zena Birtles. They have been joined by newcomers James Boog, Marie Bury and Chris Deguet. James is the Photography Tutor at the Modbury U3A, and Marie and Chris are two of his students.

The subject matter is varied, with stunning scenery from all over Australia including the River Murray, Snow Country and Outback Australia images on show, beautiful autumn scenes, sunrises and sunsets, plus many more! Greg has two images from overseas that he photographed in a sculpture park. Gallery members Margaret Benkis, Jacky Cooper, Joe Dennis and Hayley Wright, have been joined by newcomers Jenny Denton (pictured right and Fiona Jeffree to exhibit their pottery items.

The pottery display is very varied with stunningly sophisticated pieces from Jenny, functional and beautifully glazed tableware by Joe, crisp white pottery with black lines and colourful designs by Hayley, along with Marg’s fun fairy houses, bird house and wind chimes. Fiona’s lovely pieces are quite whimsical as are Jacky’s beautiful little hanging pot collections.

Why not pop in and take a look at this wonderful exhibition before July 3rd!